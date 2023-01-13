Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Must Enter Mental Health Program Post-Prison

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the failed blood-testing start-up Theranos, could be looking at a rigorous schedule even after she gets out of prison ... one that involves her completing a mental health program.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the specifics of the program will go down as directed by her probation officer, but Holmes will foot all -- or at least part -- of the bill.

The docs say Holmes must also cooperate in the collection of DNA, and must be willing to submit herself, her home, office, vehicle and all her property to a search if her probation officer has any reasonable suspicions she's violating the terms of her supervised release.

As we reported, Holmes was sentenced in November to more than 11 years behind bars and 3 years of supervised release. She has to report to the prison at the end of April.

You'll recall, she was convicted on 4 of the 11 charges she was facing in her fraud trial -- one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 3 counts of wire fraud.