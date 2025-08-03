Elizabeth Holmes Spotted Exercising at Same Prison as Ghislaine Maxwell

Elizabeth Holmes was spotted getting in a workout at her Texas prison ... the same one that just took in Ghislaine Maxwell.

New photos show Holmes working out in the rec yard at Federal Prison Camp Bryan on Saturday, wearing a gray t-shirt, shorts and compression gloves.

The 41-year-old is serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors in her failed blood-testing company. She's been locked up since May 2023.

As we reported ... Holmes now has infamous company -- Jeffrey Epstein's convicted sex trafficker Maxwell was quietly transferred to the same minimum security facility last week.