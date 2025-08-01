Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Federal Prison Camp in Texas

Jeffrey Epstein's one-time girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is on the move ... because she's transferring prisons ... and her new surroundings are even nicer than the minimum security penitentiary where she was doing time.

The Bureau of Prisons tells TMZ ... Ghislaine is now being held at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

Ghislaine had been serving her 20-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee in Florida, where we last saw her warming the track against a backdrop of barbed wire fences.

We asked the feds why Ghislaine was transferred prisons, but the BOP did not address the question.

The move comes a week after Ghislaine met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Florida and answered questions about 100 people linked to Epstein.

Federal prison camps are the least restrictive of all federal prisons ... so Ghislaine's getting an upgrade here. This prison camp has some fencing in some areas, but she could literally walk out the front door, because it's not entirely surrounded by barbed wire, walls and fences.