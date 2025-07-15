Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks a Sweat Exercising at Florida Prison, on Camera

As President Trump's administration faces a whole brouhaha over newly released details in the disputed "Epstein Files" over the last week ... we're getting a peek at Jeffrey Epstein's one-time girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell warming the track at the Florida penitentiary where she's doing time.

Play video content MEGA

Check out these pics and video ... Maxwell's getting some brisk outdoor exercise at FCI Tallahassee, where she's currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, with lots and lots of barbed wire as a backdrop.

Maxwell was accused of soliciting and grooming minors for abuse and sex crimes from 1994 to 2004 ... and was convicted on 5 counts, including sex trafficking of a minor in December 2021. She was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison about 6 months later.

As you know, the "Epstein Files" have been in the news quite a bit lately ... after the DOJ and the FBI issued a statement declaring the disgraced financier did not in fact keep a "client list" of powerful people he could have supposedly blackmailed, and that he did actually kill himself in jail -- and that the case was essentially closed. That info contradicts what many people -- including some in the administration -- have long insisted was really going on.

The reaction has been swift across the political spectrum, but especially on the right -- Elon Musk for example, tweeting out on his X platform ... "So ... um ... then what is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison for?"

Maxwell has reportedly been seeking a presidential pardon from Trump ... but the White House has flatly denied any chance of that even being considered.