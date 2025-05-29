FBI Deputy Director Says Epstein Jail Video Shows He Was Not Murdered

Play video content Fox News

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino insists convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was not murdered in jail ... and he says there's video to prove the wealthy financier killed himself in his cell, and it'll soon be released.

Thursday morning, Bongino was on "Fox & Friends," where he disclosed the existence of video from Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan ... and he claims the footage shows no one else was involved in Epstein's death.

Bongino -- a conservative talk show host recently appointed to his FBI position by President Trump -- said last week he and FBI Director Kash Patel had reviewed the evidence and concluded Epstein did, in fact, end his own life. Still, plenty of people remained unconvinced.

Epstein was found dead, hanging in a jail cell in Manhattan in 2019 after he was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. He'd been held without bond, waiting for trial, when officials say he died by suicide. But conspiracy theorists continued to embrace the belief he was murdered to keep him quiet, supposedly because he could have implicated powerful people in his crimes.

Bongino says they're preparing to release the jail video, noting the agency is currently "cleaning it up, for an enhanced look."

Bongino told the Fox hosts, "And we're going to give the original so you don't think there were any shenanigans, you're going to see there's no one there but him. There's just nobody there."

Bongino seems to anticipate resistance from skeptical news consumers ... "I say to people all the time, if you have a tip, let us know ... but there's no DNA, there's no audio, there's no fingerprints, there's no suspects, there's no accomplices, there's no tips, there's nothing. If you have it, I'm happy to see it."

Epstein was previously convicted in 2008 in Florida on state charges of soliciting a prostitute and procuring a person under 18 for prostitution. He served 18 months behind bars pursuant to a plea deal. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida on related charges.

Regarding Epstein's death, Bongino closes with ... "There's video, clear as day, he's the only person in there, and the only person coming out -- you can see it."