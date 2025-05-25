Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein Accuser, Cremated and Laid to Rest

Virginia Giuffre, who publicly accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, was laid to rest weeks after taking her own life.

The 41-year-old was reportedly cremated and laid to rest in a private ceremony north of Perth, Australia a few days ago.

Her burial comes just a month after she died by suicide at the end of April. At the time, the Western Australia Police Force told us officers responded to a call for an unresponsive woman at a residence. Emergency first-aid was provided, but she could not be revived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Giuffre was one of the first people to come forward with abuse allegations against Epstein, claiming she was 16 years old when his incarcerated conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her into a complex sex trafficking ring.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Epstein and others, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre and the disgraced British royal agreed to an out-of-court settlement in 2022 after she sued him for allegedly having sex with her three times when she was a minor.

Maxwell was found guilty on five counts of sex trafficking in 2021 and Epstein died by suicide in 2019 as he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

She is survived by three children -- Christian, Noah, and Emily -- whom she shared with her husband.