Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein Accuser, Dies by Suicide at Age 41

Virginia Giuffre, who publicly accused convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has died by suicide.

The Western Australia Police Force tells TMZ officers responded to a call on Friday at 9:50 PM local time after a 41-year-old woman was located unresponsive at a residence in Neergabby.

Emergency first-aid was provided, but she could not be revived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into Giuffre's death is ongoing, but police note circumstances are not suspicious.

Her family announced she took her own life in a statement to People Friday while praising her as a "fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

As you know, Giuffre was one of the first people to come forward with abuse allegations against the late Epstein, claiming she was just 16 years old when his currently incarcerated conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her into a complex sex trafficking ring.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Epstein and others, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre and the disgraced British royal agreed to an out-of-court settlement in 2022 after she sued him for allegedly having sex with her three times when she was a minor.

Maxwell was found guilty on five counts of sex trafficking in 2021 and Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a New York jail as he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Giuffre was in the news just weeks before her death for claiming she had just four days to live following a brutal car accident.

At the time, she said she was "ready" to pass on but wanted to see her kids.

In her family's statement, they said Giuffre decided to fight back against her alleged abusers after she gave birth to her daughter.

She is survived by three children -- Christian, Noah, and Emily -- whom she shared with her husband.

RIP.