Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Says Accuser's Claims About Prince Andrew Sex Are Inconsistent

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer is sounding the alarms regarding the woman who claims she had sex with Prince Andrew ... saying she changed her story and something obviously doesn't add up.

According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, attorney Philip Barden says accuser Virginia Giuffre's past claims about Prince Andrew clearly demonstrate she told a lie.

Barden says the proof is her changing story about the alleged encounter with Prince Andrew, saying Giuffre claimed in 2014 that she didn't have sex with the Duke of York, but then claimed she did have sex with him "in what can only be described as a very small bathtub, too small for a man of Prince Andrew's size to enjoy a bath in let alone sex."

From Barden's perspective, Giuffre can't have it both ways ... saying "She was either lying when she said they did not have sex or when she said they did."

Giuffre claimed the alleged sexual assault started in Maxwell's tub and eventually moved to the bedroom when she was 17 years old. Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022, but has denied her allegations.

As you know, there have been mountains of docs that have been unsealed recently regarding Epstein, and lots of big names like Stephen Hawking, Bill Clinton, and many more have been seen in the released materials.