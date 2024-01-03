Jeffrey Epstein Told Victim Bill Clinton 'Likes Them Young'

Jeffrey Epstein told one of his sexual abuse victims Bill Clinton like his girls young ... according to newly unsealed court documents.

The bombshell claim is from a deposition given by Johanna Sjöberg ... the deposition transcript, obtained by TMZ, says "Jeffrey told her 'Clinton likes them young,' referring to girls."

The former president's name appears several times among the hundreds of pages of recently unsealed court documents from a 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was one of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

Clinton reportedly did not object to his identity being unsealed ... and he's long been linked to Epstein. In 2019, Bill said he went on 4 trips on Epstein's infamous private jet as part of humanitarian efforts with the Clinton Foundation, but denied knowledge about Epstein's crimes. Clinton denied ever having visited Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was confirmed by Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Also in the document dump are juicy nuggets about Prince Andrew.

In the docs, Epstein is accused of forcing a minor to have sex with Prince Andrew in London and New York ... as well as on Epstein's private island as part of an orgy with other underage girls.

The docs go on to say Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 to "give the Prince whatever he demanded" and required her "to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse."

There's also this quirky bit from Sjöberg involving a puppet of Prince Andrew, which she says Maxwell got from a BBC production. During a social gathering in NYC, Sjöberg says Giuffre sat on a couch next to Andrew, and she sat on his lap -- then they all posed for a photo with the puppet's hand on Giuffre's breast, and Andrew's hand on Sjöberg's breast.