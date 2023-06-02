Jeffrey Epstein Tried To Contact Larry Nassar Before Suicide

Just before he killed himself, Jeffrey Epstein tried but failed to connect with -- of all people -- fellow pedophile Larry Nassar ... according to a new report.

The Associated Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the federal Bureau of Prisons and obtained 4,000 documents, detailing Epstein's life and declining mental health inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in NYC.

Epstein's attempt to reach out to Nassar -- who was also locked up in federal prison -- was part of the avalanche of docs released Thursday by the AP.

The records state Epstein wrote a letter to Nassar and mailed it to him while the two were incarcerated in separate facilities. The letter was apparently received by Nassar's prison, but correction officials sent the note back to Epstein, who never received it.

The docs say Epstein's letter was found unopened in the mail room of his prison weeks after he hanged himself in his cell in August 2019. The words, "Return To Sender," were stamped across the envelope.

A prison official wrote in an email to a colleague ... "I am not sure if I should open [the letter] or should we hand it over to anyone?”

The contents of the letter were not publicly disclosed.

As we reported, Epstein was facing decades behind bars before his suicide after the feds indicted him on charges of sex trafficking minors.