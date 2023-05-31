Island Boys Say They've Never Met Jeffrey Epstein, Kids In Viral Photo Aren't Them

The Island Boys are setting the record straight on a rumor swirling around the internet ... they say they are NOT the kids who took a photo with Jeffrey Epstein back in the day.

Here's the deal ... an old photo showing Epstein posing on a tropical beach with four young kids recently resurfaced online, with lots of folks claiming the kids flanking JE were the Island Boys.

Flyysoulja tells TMZ … he and his twin brother Kodiyakredd have seen the viral photo but the kids in the image are NOT them.

There's speculation the photo was snapped on one of Epstein's private islands in the Caribbean, and Flyysoulja says he and his brother never left Florida until they were 18, and the photo doesn't look like it's from their home state.

What's more, Flyysoulja says he looked exactly like his fraternal twin when they were growing up ... meaning they didn't have different colored hair like the boys in the Epstein photo.

Flyysoulja also points out that the boys in the photo appear to be Caucasian, while the Island Boys are Cuban.