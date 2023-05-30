Island Boys’ Franky Venegas Can't Go Near Ex Following Domestic Battery Arrest

Franky Venegas, one of the twins from the viral Island Boys duo, has to make a clean break from his ex-girlfriend ... he can't contact her at all after getting busted for allegedly getting physical with her.

Franky was arrested for domestic battery earlier this month and released from jail, and now he's got a set of special conditions to follow as the case moves forward.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Franky can have zero contact with the alleged victim in his case, ex-GF Amina Sobhi. This is standard practice in DV cases.

Franky was busted for domestic battery earlier this month after Amina told cops they got into an argument by the pool of their Airbnb in Pompano Beach, FL. Amina claims Franky slapped and pushed her into the pool after she threatened to break up with him.

Play video content Instagram / @bhlasertattooremoval

Franky later posted a vid outside the jail, letting his fans know he was released from custody. As we first reported, Amina's now getting treatments to remove 3 tattoos she previously had inked in his honor.

In addition to steering clear of Amina, the docs also state Franky must stay away from alcohol and drugs, submit to random drug and alcohol testing, and possess no weapons.