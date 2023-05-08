Island Boys’ Franky Venegas Arrested For Domestic Battery

Franky Venegas, known to many as one of the viral Island Boys twins, has been arrested ... after his girlfriend told cops he slapped her and pushed her in the pool.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Venegas' girlfriend told police they got into an argument Saturday at the pool area of their Airbnb in Pompano Beach -- after she threatened to break up with him due to his "physical abusive behavior."

She told PD Venegas got upset and slapped her across the face and pushed her into the shallow part of the pool, causing her to hit her chin on the concrete floor below. Cops say they noted bruises on her chin, as well as on her legs and arms when they spoke to her at a nearby hospital.

Play video content Instagram / @kodiyakredd

Police say they then went to the Airbnb and arrested Venegas for domestic battery ... he let his fans know he's since gotten out -- posting a pretty enthusiastic vid outside the jail.