Michael Jackson, David Copperfield, Stephen Hawking On Epstein List, But No Wrongdoing

Michael Jackson, David Copperfield and Stephen Hawking are on Jeffrey Epstein's list of associates -- and while there's no evidence any of them had anything to do with the infamous sex offender's crimes, one was allegedly suspicious.

Copperfield was named 6 times in the documents -- which were made public Wednesday -- including in the deposition of alleged victim, Johanna Sjöberg, who said she and another girl had dinner with the magician at Epstein's home.

During the dinner, Johanna asked the other young-looking girl what school she went to, and when she didn't recognize the name of the school as being a college ... she said the girl might have been of high school age.

Copperfield apparently had a similar feeling -- according to the docs, Johanna testified, he "questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls."

Copperfield's involvement with Epstein has previously been made public ... in a 2019 article from the New York Times, which detailed Ghislaine Maxwell's involvement in scouting young girls. Maxwell never accused Copperfield of any wrongdoing.

Sjöberg also testified that Michael Jackson visited Epstein's Palm Beach home, though she didn't allege he did anything illegal.

Meanwhile, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking was also named in the newly released filing ... where it's claimed Epstein told Maxwell she'd offer money to Virginia Giuffre's friends if they'd "help prove" an allegation that Stephen participated in an "underage orgy" was false.

The 3 have been named after a judge ordered documents relating to Virginia's civil suit against Maxwell could be made public.

Also on the list are former President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew. The British royal allegedly had sexual encounters with Virginia ... though he's denied it.

Former President Bill Clinton is also featured in the newly unsealed court documents ... where it's claimed Epstein told one of his sex abuse victims Bill likes his girls young.

Despite the allegations ... Bill was in good spirits alongside his wife Hillary as he explored the charming streets of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Wednesday ... the pair making time to stop and chat with locals.