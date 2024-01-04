Jeffrey Epstein Victim Told to Name-Drop Alan Dershowitz to Sell Book, New Emails Reveal

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was told to paint famed attorney Alan Dershowitz as a pedophile to make a book about her sex abuse claims more appealing to publishers ... according to newly unsealed court documents.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, include email correspondence between Giuffre and U.K. journalist Sharon Churcher from May 2011 ... Giuffre is telling Churcher she found a ghostwriter to pen her story, and says, "I wanted to put the names of these a**holes, oops I meant to say, pedo's, that J.E. sent me to."

Churcher's response ... "Don't forget Alan Dershowitz... JE's buddy and lawyer -good name for your pitch as he repped Claus von Bulow and a movie was made about that case."

Churcher added ... "We all suspect Alan is a pedo and tho no proof on that, you probably met him when he was hanging out with JE."

Attorneys for Esptein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell -- who Guiffre is suing -- allege Giuffre only added Dershowitz to her manuscript after that exchange with Churcher ... but, even then, Giuffre did not allege she had sex with him, and only referred to Dershowitz as Epstein's business acquaintance.

According to the docs, Giuffre did not accuse Dershowitz of having sex with her until years later ... December 2014. Dershowitz has always denied that allegation.

Another email between Giuffre and Churcher includes an allegation about Bill Clinton and Vanity Fair.

Giuffre writes ... "When i was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend J.E."