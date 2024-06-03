Epstein Accuser Sues Famed Psychiatrist Henry Jarecki, Alleges Sex Trafficking

Henry Jarecki -- an award-winning psychiatrist and Hollywood movie producer -- is being dragged to court by one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers ... a woman who claims Jarecki sexually assaulted and trafficked her.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims Jarecki was a close associate of Epstein's, and someone JE relied on as part of Epstein's sex-trafficking operation. She claims Epstein sent her to Jarecki for mental-health treatment and instead of helping her as a psychiatrist, Jarecki raped her.

In the docs, the woman claims she came to the United States around 2010 through a modeling agency but couldn't legally work because she did not have a visa, and she ended up being introduced to Epstein, who she claims began sexually abusing her and controlling her entire life.

The woman, who is suing as a Jane Doe, claims she suffered emotional distress as a result of Epstein's abuse and in 2011 she says JE sent her to Jarecki's home for psychological treatment. She says she opened up to Jarecki, but instead of prescribing her medication he presented her with an expensive wristwatch and gave her a tour of his home, which she claims took a dark turn when they got to his bedroom, where she says he raped her.

In the suit, the woman says she told Epstein about the alleged incident and claims Epstein told her he made a deal with Jarecki and she was to continue seeing HJ. From there, the woman claims Jarecki ultimately moved her into an NYC apartment next to his home, where he sexually abused and trafficked her for years.

The woman claims Jarecki, who was in his 80s at the time, popped testosterone pills to increase his sex drive and told her she would have to pay rent at the apartment if she didn't have sex with him ... while also using her tenuous immigration status against her, holding it over her head as a means of control.

In the docs, the woman claims Jarecki forced her to have sex with other men in front of him and sex trafficked her from NYC to his own private island in the Caribbean. Jarecki -- a billionaire who co-founded Moviefone back in the day -- is reportedly named in Epstein's infamous black book and flight log.