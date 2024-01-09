Bill Clinton Enjoys Mexican Resort With Gavin Newsom After Named In Epstein Docs

Bill Clinton and CA Governor Gavin Newsom, spent last week at a swanky resort in Mexico ... not long after Bill was named in the docs regarding Jeffrey Epstein's infamous past.

Check out the pics, obtained by TMZ -- showing the former prez and the current Governor sitting enjoying their time at the Four Seasons Resort in Tamarindo, Mexico. As you can see, they were seated at the same table -- and seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

Eyewitnesses tell us Gavin joined Bill and his wife, Hillary Clinton, for dinner on Thursday ... sitting around the table for 3 hours, with everyone in great spirits. No word on the spirits of the beverage variety, though.

Bill and Hillary grabbed breakfast together the next day, too -- as part of their south-of-the-border getaway.

As we reported, Bill was named quite a bit in loads of docs unsealed last week -- including in a deposition given by Johanna Sjöberg, who claimed Epstein told her "Clinton likes them young," referring to girls.

Bill denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes and has claimed to have never visited his infamous island in the U.S. Virgin Islands ... although he took trips in Epstein's private jet as part of humanitarian efforts with the Clinton Foundation.

It's interesting that Newsom's hanging out with BC here, especially during this newsworthy time. Of course, Bill was once our President -- and many believe GN has presidential aspirations as well ... so perhaps he's taking a tip or two from old Bubba.

