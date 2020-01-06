Jeffrey Epstein's Gruesome Autopsy Photos, More Suicide Questions Raised

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy has revealed how he may have killed himself in his jail cell, as photos show nooses fashioned from orange bedsheets ... and the bloody neck wound from where he hanged himself ... but some experts think it could have been murder.

The photographs were obtained by "60 Minutes" and shown Sunday night during an interview about Epstein's apparent suicide and the conspiracy theories that have followed. Along with pics of the nooses and Epstein's neck and dead body, there's also a photo of a handwritten note found in his cell.

The note seemingly contains complaints Epstein jotted down about prison conditions, including "Kept me in a locked shower stall for 1 hr," "sent me burnt food" and "Giant bugs crawling over my hands. NO FUN!!"

There's also a photo of Epstein's prescription medicine bottles and other meds, like a bottle of Milk of Magnesia.

The conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death have been fueled in part by forensic expert, Dr. Michael Baden, who claims evidence suggests he was strangled and murdered more so than suicidal hanging.

Baden points out during the interview that Epstein's neck suffered 3 fractures ... something he has never encountered in a suicide. He says 1 bone commonly breaks, 2 almost never happens, and 3 is unheard of.

Baden stops short of declaring Epstein was murdered ... but says he's waiting for all the evidence to come in.

As we're reported ... Epstein's team is not satisfied with his cause of death being ruled a suicide, but Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Barbara Sampson, stands by the investigation and findings.

Of course, there are other issues adding to the conspiracy angle ... like the guards at the jail being charged for falsifying records and allegedly napping and shopping the night Epstein died.