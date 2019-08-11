Jeffrey Epstein's Death Likely Not Captured by Cameras in Facility

Exclusive Getty

Jeffrey Epstein's death may never be conclusively determined, because we're told standard practice in the area where he was detained is that cameras do not point inside cells.

Sources familiar with the correctional facility in question tell TMZ, there are cameras in the Special Housing Unit -- the SHU -- but S.O.P. is that cameras do not point into the cells. We're told cameras capture, among other things, the doors to each cell to determine if anyone walks in or out, but they don't point inside.

One source familiar with the facility says the drill is for guards to pass walk by each cell in intervals ranging from 15 to 30 minutes depending on the circumstances.

Unless there's a one-off cell with a camera pointing inside -- and we're told there have been rare sitatuions where this is the case -- the time and manner of his death may never be captured.

Our source did, however, make it clear ... since Epstein was taken off suicide watch there were plenty of ways he could have hung himself. There are sheets, blankets, t-shirts and there are objects -- including beds -- on which the items can be tied to facilitate suffocation.

Our sources all agree on one thing ... the fatal flaw ways taking someone off suicide watch days after they believe he may have attempted to take his own life. It is baffling, disturbing and suspicious medical professionals and officials at the correctional center would clear someone as high-profile, notorious and important as Epstein.