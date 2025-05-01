Virginia Giuffre's Father Claims She Didn't Take Her Own Life, 'Somebody Got to Her'

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncensored

Virginia Giuffre's father isn't buying the official narrative about his daughter's death ... claiming there's no way she killed herself -- and, instead, he says someone got to her.

Sky Roberts spoke with Piers Morgan Thursday ... and, he says it's been an emotional time for the family -- with lots of tears and disbelief at Virginia's death.

He then added, "And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there's no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”

Virginia was found unresponsive in her home in Australia last month. First responders performed emergency first aid, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The family announced Virginia took her own life in a statement shortly after Giuffre's death was made public ... remembering her as a "fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

We knew Sky didn't really believe the suicide claims ... telling us his daughter posted videos in the past saying that if she ever died by suicide, to not believe it -- and to have authorities investigate. She even posted as much six years before her death ... declaring she wasn't suicidal.

Roberts wants authorities to investigate Virginia's death more thoroughly ... but, they've already determined there is nothing suspicious about her passing.

Giuffre was one of the first people to publicly come out against Jeffrey Epstein ... claiming she was just 16 years old when his currently incarcerated conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her into a complex sex trafficking ring.

Virginia was 41.

RIP