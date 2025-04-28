Virginia Giuffre's Father Wants Her Suicide Investigated After Past Statements

Virginia Giuffre's father is now calling on authorities to do some digging into her death, which has initially been ruled a suicide ... something he says she always warned to be wary of if she was ever found to have taken her own life.

Virginia, who in 2015 publicly accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and British royal Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, was found dead in her Australian home last week ... after seemingly killing herself.

Virginia's family chalked her death up to suicide in a statement announcing her death last week, but now her father is walking that back.

Virginia's father, Sky Roberts, tells TMZ ... his daughter posted videos in the past saying that if she ever died by suicide to not believe it -- and to have authorities investigate.

In fact, Virginia posted on social media in December 2019 that she was not suicidal.

Virginia wrote ... "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. ... If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted."

She was replying to another post where someone claimed the "F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected."

In addition to her father's call for authorities to take a closer look at Virginia's death, her attorney is also casting doubt about her committing suicide.

Virginia's attorney told The Sun there were no signs she was contemplating suicide ... saying, "There's suicide and then there’s misadventure."

As we reported ... Virginia's death came a few weeks after she claimed she had just four days to live following a car accident.