Australian officials have confirmed a "minor crash" between a bus and a car, just after Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claimed she had only a few days to live following an accident.

Western Australia Police haven’t confirmed if the crash is directly linked to Giuffre who is currently at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital ... but they did say there were no injuries reported in the incident, which happened in Neergabby, 12 miles north of Perth, around 3:00 PM on March 24.

The police said in a statement the bus driver reported the accident the following day, and the car involved in the crash sustained about $2,000 in damage. There were no reports of bus passengers.

They added a 71-year-old woman was driving the car, with a 41-year-old woman in the passenger seat. Virginia’s 41... but she didn’t say exactly who was in the car with her in her IG post.

It's also unknown if the person had the same kind of heavy bruising she's dealing with which gave her "4 days to live" -- now down to 2 -- or something worse.

Currently, the police didn't give any details if the bus sustained any damages ... which surely would’ve happened if it was speeding at a crazy "110km" (68 mph) while the car Virginia was in was slowing down for a turn.

Overall, Virginia’s post has raised some doubts online, with people wondering how she had the strength to write a long post after apparently going into renal failure and being on death’s door after the accident.