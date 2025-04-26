Virginia Giuffre Denied Being Suicidal Years Before She Killed Herself

Virginia Giuffre was found dead by suicide on Friday -- years after she claimed she would never kill herself.

Giuffre -- who was an outspoken whistleblower who accused the late Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse -- made the chilling claim in a resurfaced tweet from 2019.

She wrote ... "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. ... If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted [sic]."

Giuffre shared the message in reply to another user's tweet who alleged the "F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected."

The sexual assault survivor and advocate was found unresponsive by police officers at her Neergabby home on Friday. The Western Australia Police Force told TMZ life-saving measures were enacted, but she could not be revived.

Her family confirmed her self-inflicted death in a statement shared Friday and celebrated her as a "fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

Giuffre made headlines in the weeks before her death. On March 30, she shared images of her heavily bruised face on Instagram, claiming she had four days to live and was in renal failure after a school bus rammed into her vehicle.

Just days later, she claimed her estranged husband had been physically abusing her for years.

Giuffre is survived by her three children: Christian, Noah, and Emily.

RIP