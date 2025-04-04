Virginia Giuffre's Accident Story Is Allegedly Full Of Holes, Called Out As a Liar

Evidence is mounting that Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre may have lied about the seriousness of her car wreck in Australia last month, according to a report.

Multiple parents of children on a school bus that collided with Giuffre's car blasted the Epstein accuser, with one calling her a liar for saying she only had four days to live.

The parents told London's Telegraph newspaper their kids quickly dismissed the accident as nothing more than a "small crash" after exiting the bus to assess the damage. They also reportedly blasted Giuffre's characterization that she suffered life-threatening injuries.

One parent, Emmie-Rose Wright, whose 3 kids were aboard the bus, told the Telegraph, "There’s no damage to the bus and none of the kids are injured."

Another parent, Hayley Miller, said she was "disgusted" by Giuffre's Instagram post showing her badly bruised face with a caption warning that she had 4 days left on this earth.

Miller said, "The whole story is sick, and I don’t know what’s true and what is not but I do know [the injuries] are not from the bus incident."

Miller added, “It’s lies. I don’t know what she is trying to get from all of it… but I do feel bad for her and I hope she gets help.”

According to police, Giuffre got into the fender bender with the school bus in Neergabby -- a farm town about 12 miles north of Perth — just after 3 PM on March 24. Cops described it as a "minor collision" with no reported injuries.

Giuffre's rep issued a statement, saying she transported herself to a hospital after her “condition worsened” following the accident. The rep also claimed the children on the bus were "traumatized," which is the opposite of what everyone else says.