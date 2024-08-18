J.D. Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein

Play video content Fox News

J.D. Vance's attacks on Kamala Harris ain't slowing down ... in fact, he's going even harder on the VP -- likening her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Republican candidate for vice president made the controversial remark on "Fox News Sunday" ... starting in on Harris' economic record given soaring inflation during her time as vice president.

Vance says handing over the reins of economic policy to Harris is like having Epstein come up with human trafficking policy ... adding the American people know better than to believe Harris.

Play video content 2021 Fox News

The statement's pretty par for the course when it comes to Vance ... who's ramping up his attacks against Harris from calling her a "childless cat lady" to blasting her on the tarmac outside Air Force Two recently.

Basically, Vance is taking every angle to throw shade at the Democratic nominee for president's way ... though this one has some folks online raising an eyebrow given Donald Trump's own connection to Epstein.

As you know ... the two were pals back in the day, hanging out at multiple events together, until they had a falling out in the early 2000s. DJT's maintained he never really liked Epstein -- though many of his detractors still throw the association in his face.

Worth noting ... recent polling data has Kamala up about 2 points over Donald Trump -- so, the Trump/Vance campaign's throwing the kitchen sink at Harris in the run-up to the election.