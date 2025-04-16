Bobby Brown Says Britney Spears Butchered His Song 'My Prerogative'

Play video content Club Shay Shay

Bobby Brown’s exercising his prerogative -- and he’s not holding back, saying Britney Spears straight-up butchered his hit "My Prerogative."

The singer didn’t mince words on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, telling Shannon Sharpe that Britney’s take on his 1988 classic wasn’t just bad, it was a full-blown assault on his ears -- in fact, he said, it was so brutal he literally couldn’t take it.

Shannon stepped in with a reality check, reminding Bobby he did sign off on the cover -- but BB said he was lured by the magic of producer Teddy Riley and the star power of Britney at her peak. He thought she’d elevate the track … not take a wrecking ball to it.

Bobby didn’t just slam the Britney cover -- it was a wake-up call, saying now he's always gotta hear remixes of his tune before signing off -- after all, he's got a legacy to keep in check.

Britney’s version didn’t snag the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but it was popular on the radio and was a mainstream hit at the time.