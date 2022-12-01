Bobby Brown Anticipating New Edition Tour, Not Whitney Biopic

Play video content TMZ.com

Bobby Brown has a lot to look forward to next year … especially hitting the road with his New Edition brothers Ralph, Ronnie, Mike, Ricky and Johnny for a new world tour!!!

We linked with Bobby Wednesday at LAX, and he was eager to spill the tea on their upcoming shows. Although the group's had legendary ups and downs since their debut in the '80s -- like Bobby leaving to launch a solo career -- BB tells us their brotherhood is too strong to ever fully break.

NE is undeniably one of the most celebrated R&B groups of all time. They've been in the game for about 40 years, and every member's had success outside the group, too -- be it hip hop supergroup Bell Biv DeVoe or solo hits from Ralph, Johnny and, of course, Bobby.

All of that adds up to fans flocking to see them whenever they tour ... so, no surprise the fellas are running it back next year.

One thing Bobby's not anticipating is the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" ... which will likely document their turbulent life and times together in the '90s.

Bobby says he had zero involvement in 'I Wanna Dance' so he can't cosign on its quality, or the performance of Ashton Sanders ... the actor who's portraying him in the film.