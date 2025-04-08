Britney Spears Blasts Fake Jealous Friends for Criticizing Her Looks

Britney Spears is clapping back at critics of her looks, calling out the haters who once acted like her besties -- turns out, she says, they’re just jealous.

Play video content

The singer dropped a piece of her mind on IG Tuesday -- and true to form, bits of her caption were random ... but the message was aimed squarely at the haters who had something to say about her hair in a previous video.

She also slipped into an accent again while casually rambling about getting her lips done in the video accompanying today's post.

Britney blasted the green-eyed monsters, calling them out for doing anything to stop her from living her best life. She said she feels sorry for people like that and hopes everyone can learn to be kind to one another.

As for her hair, Britney made it clear she was feelin' herself -- and she also addressed her unusual British twang, explaining it’s because she’s been battling a small virus that kept her from traveling for a few months.