Viral TikToker Wants In On Developing Britney Spears Biopic

Would Be 'Criminal' Not To Cast Me in Your Biopic!!!

A viral TikToker is ready to embrace the Hollywood 'Circus' -- saying she hopes to snag the attention of director Jon M. Chu before he casts the lucky lady who will play Britney Spears in her highly anticipated biopic.

Kylie Schultz -- an Ithaca College senior and rising social media star -- is throwing her hat into the ring after Chu has denied chatter that Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Millie Bobby Brown are currently auditioning ... saying she's ready to play the Princess of Pop.

Kylie tells TMZ she was born for the role -- not only because she's been studying theater, acting and song her whole life, but also 'cause she understands Brit on a deeper level -- she too is a middle child raised by a blue collar fam in a rural area.

Kylie's steadily growing TikTok fanbase is screaming "Gimme More" -- with 75,000 followers rooting her on as she cosplays Britney in popular dancing videos ... morphing more into the "Toxic" hitmaker as each day passes.

Kylie -- who's nicknamed herself the "Britney Spears Biopic Girl" -- hasn't gotten in touch with Jon or Britney's team about her desire to audition for the role ... but, she's currently living in Los Angeles for an internship with Sony and using her few months in LaLa Land to make connections and chase the dream.

Bottom line ... she knows she's not a big name, but thinks she can handle the role with such care that Britney and Jon will "Scream & Shout" when they see her audition.

TMZ reached out to Britney's rep for comment and didn't hear back.

Who knows ... perhaps there's a star in the making with Kylie.