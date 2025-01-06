Britney Spears to Be 'Very Involved' in New Biopic, Director Jon M. Chu Says

Britney Spears is set to have a hands-on role in the making of the biopic based on her best-selling memoir, "The Woman In Me" ... director Jon M. Chu has revealed.

The filmmaker, who recently broke box office records with his musical movie "Wicked," issued the update at the 2025 Golden Globes ... where he confirmed production on the Brit-centric pic is in its early days -- and assured fans that he has a vision of how he wants to approach things.

As Jon told Entertainment Tonight, Britney intends to be "very involved" with the film.

He added ... "I haven’t really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach, but it’s very early."

So early, in fact, Jon is still contemplating how to go about casting the lead role ... that is, whether they hand the part to a veteran actress or a newcomer.

Jon made it clear he's considering all options ... and confessed he's even caught wind of the many casting suggestions made by fans online.

He continued ... "I always take those into consideration because maybe there’s a good idea out there. But we’ll have to see what the approach of the movie is before we know who’s right for it."

Several names have been floated since news broke in August that Britney's book would be made into a major motion picture. In fact, over the summer, Brit's former personal assistant and longtime confidante Felicia Culotta told TMZ ... she wanted Emma Roberts to step into Britney's dancing shoes.

Emma cosigned the idea after the pitch picked up steam on the internet ... calling it a "true dream" to play Britney one day.