Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden on Christmas, Posts IG Video

Santa Claus delivered big time for Britney Spears on Christmas because the pop star got a visit from her son Jayden!

Brit was so excited she jumped on Instagram and posted a video showing her having a blast with 18-year-old Jayden on Christmas Day.

In the caption, Brit wrote, "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

Of course, Brit was also referring to her older son -- 19-year-old Sean -- in her Xmas message, but he wasn't featured in the video. As you know, Brit shares both kids with ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who she divorced in 2007 after 3 years of marriage.

What's more, in her IG caption, Brit alluded to not seeing her sons in two years, but last month, TMZ and other news outlets confirmed the singer had reconnected with Jayden in a face-to-face meeting.

Our sources say Brit also shared a phone call with her sons so they could wish her a happy Mother's Day earlier this year.

In 2023, Kevin and his current wife, Victoria, moved Jayden and Sean to Hawaii, making it hard for Brit to spend time with them. But, thanks to Saint Nick, all that's changed ... in regards to Jayden, at least.