Britney Spears' Sons Have Not Reconciled with Her, Despite Reports to Contrary

Britney Spears has not reconciled with her children, despite reports to the contrary.

Stories have surfaced 18-year-old Sean Preston and 17-year-old Jayden James have seen their mom and have been communicating for months. Sources with direct knowledge beg to differ.

We're told the kids have had one convo with Britney -- on Mother's Day, but that's it. As for Britney visiting her kids when she traveled to Hawaii several times this year ... we're told that's not true -- the kids have not seen her for nearly 3 years.

Our sources say the kids have not permanently ruled out a reconciliation, but, as one source put it ... "Years of aberrant behavior and troubling conduct can't be easily erased." The source adds, "There's no evidence things have gotten better."