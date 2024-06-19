Britney Spears Shows Off a Cocktail After Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest

Britney Spears enjoyed a mini celebration topped off with a cocktail just hours after her ex-BF Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

In a Tuesday night Instagram post, the pop star uploaded a photo of a mixed drink in a glass with a cherry garnish on the rim and a yellow flower petal floating in the liquid, which may or may not have contained alcohol. She wrote in the caption, "It's the little things you know."

Of course, Brit also posted a video of herself wearing 2 different dresses in a hotel room and striking various poses as music played in the background.

She accompanied the footage with this message: "First cocktail dress ever !!! Playing in Vegas today and tonight too 🙄🙄🙄🌷🌷👌🏻👌🏻✅😜😜😜😜🤓🤓🤓🤓 !!!"

While Brit was in party mode, Justin was still feeling the negative effects from his boozy night out in New York.

As you know, Justin was placed in handcuffs after he was busted for DWI in Sag Harbor on Monday night. Cops said Justin blew through a stop sign and was swerving all over the road in his BMW UT.

Justin told police that he only had one martini, but an officer noticed he reeked of liquor and had slowed speech. The actor/singer later posed for a glassy-eyed mug shot.

As for Justin and Brit, they dated from 1999 to 2002 and Brit wrote all about their tumultuous relationship in her memoir, "The Woman In Me."

Since her 2023 book was published, there has been tension between the two celebs as they fired jabs at each other publicly from afar. Justin flip-flopped on his apology to Brit over their painful past together, while Brit slammed Justin for "talking s**t about me on the streets."

Still, it's unclear if Brit was trying to give Justin a shot with her little Vegas soiree following his drunk driving arrest. Hopefully, Brit herself wasn't taking a shot on that glass, but that's something she's being doing, and it's dangerous.