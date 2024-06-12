Britney Spears Dances to Song Featuring Ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears seemed to have Justin Timberlake top of mind Tuesday ... as she seductively danced to a song featuring her ex-boyfriend.

In a video posted to Instagram, Brit was decked out in a skimpy outfit -- a see-through mini dress with underwear and heels -- while Timbaland's "Bounce" played loudly in the background. Justin, Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott were also credited on the 2007 track.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brit wrote in the IG caption, "The nasty version," apparently referring to her sexy moves as the music was pumping.

So what does this all mean? It could just be that Brit is a big fan of the tune or she's thinking of JT or maybe both!

As you know, Brit and Justin dated from 2000 to 2003 after they first met years earlier as kids on The Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club.

In 2023, Brit revealed in her memoir, "The Women In Me," she became pregnant when they were dating, and they agreed to get an abortion while the two were around 19.

The pop star wrote that "Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy," feeling as if they were "too young" to have a child. Brit apparently wanted the baby, but after some emotional discussions with Justin, they mutually agreed to abort their baby.

For Brit, it was an excruciatingly painful experience shrouded in mystery for fear the news would leak to the press at the time.

Play video content TMZ Studios