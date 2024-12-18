Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Drops Her Most Energetic IG Dance Video Yet

Britney Spears Hits Dance Floor Harder Than Ever!!!

121824_britney_spears_kal
FEELIN' HERSELF

Britney Spears took her dancing to new heights, going harder than ever in one of her most intense performances yet -- so wild, you might need a second pair of eyes to keep up!

In an IG clip shared Wednesday, the bikini-clad singer treated fans to a high-energy mix of her signature moves -- butt slaps, thumbs in her underwear, chaotically strutting up to the camera, and twirling so fiercely she nearly loses her balance.

121824-britney-spears-dancing

Her routine, filmed during her Mexican getaway, also introduced us to some fresh moves -- think unique hand shapes, a surprise stuffed animal cameo, and, of course, some intense body contortions.

121824-britney-spears-stuffed-animal

Looks like Britney had a burst of extra energy, living her best life, flipping her hair, and serving extra sass while vibing to tracks from her "Blackout" album -- the last one she dropped before the conservatorship took over.

ritney spears blackout album cover apple music
Apple Music

Clearly, Britney knew her dance moves spoke for themselves, so she used her caption for some other musings -- shouting out her new bikini and hair, and oh, just casually mentioning jet-skiing, because it hurt her hand.

121824-britney-spears-dancing-v2

At the end of the day, Britney’s love for dancing just keeps spinning -- and we’re totally here for it!

related articles