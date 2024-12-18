Britney Spears Drops Her Most Energetic IG Dance Video Yet

Play video content

Britney Spears took her dancing to new heights, going harder than ever in one of her most intense performances yet -- so wild, you might need a second pair of eyes to keep up!

In an IG clip shared Wednesday, the bikini-clad singer treated fans to a high-energy mix of her signature moves -- butt slaps, thumbs in her underwear, chaotically strutting up to the camera, and twirling so fiercely she nearly loses her balance.

Her routine, filmed during her Mexican getaway, also introduced us to some fresh moves -- think unique hand shapes, a surprise stuffed animal cameo, and, of course, some intense body contortions.

Looks like Britney had a burst of extra energy, living her best life, flipping her hair, and serving extra sass while vibing to tracks from her "Blackout" album -- the last one she dropped before the conservatorship took over.

Clearly, Britney knew her dance moves spoke for themselves, so she used her caption for some other musings -- shouting out her new bikini and hair, and oh, just casually mentioning jet-skiing, because it hurt her hand.