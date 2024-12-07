Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Spears Lands In Los Angeles For The Holidays

Play video content BACKGRID

Britney Spears' mom, Lynne Spears, landed in L.A for the holidays -- but whether a mother-daughter reunion is on the agenda is still up in the air.

Check out this video of Lynne at LAX Saturday -- she stayed tight-lipped when asked if she plans to reunite with Britney, who recently claimed on IG that she’s moved to Mexico.

Sources have since told us Britney hasn’t actually moved to Mexico, but Lynne was even asked if she’d head south of the border to see her -- and once again, the silence was loud and clear.

Despite it all, Lynne seemed to be in high spirits as she strolled out of the airport -- looks like she’s got some exciting plans lined up for her time in L.A!