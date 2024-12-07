Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Spears Lands In Los Angeles For The Holidays

LYNNE SPEARS Holiday Reunion With Britney?!! Touches Down In L.A.

120724_lynne_spears_kal
Home For The Holidays???
BACKGRID

Britney Spears' mom, Lynne Spears, landed in L.A for the holidays -- but whether a mother-daughter reunion is on the agenda is still up in the air.

Check out this video of Lynne at LAX Saturday -- she stayed tight-lipped when asked if she plans to reunite with Britney, who recently claimed on IG that she’s moved to Mexico.

Sources have since told us Britney hasn’t actually moved to Mexico, but Lynne was even asked if she’d head south of the border to see her -- and once again, the silence was loud and clear.

britney spears lynne spears getty
Getty

Despite it all, Lynne seemed to be in high spirits as she strolled out of the airport -- looks like she’s got some exciting plans lined up for her time in L.A!

Britney Spears Dancing On Instagram
Launch Gallery
Britney Spears Dancing On Instagram Launch Gallery

No word yet on whether Britney’s back stateside after her Mexico getaway, which we’re told was all about celebrating her 43rd birthday -- and she’s been doing just that, singing and dancing up a storm!