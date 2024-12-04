Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Getting Down in Mexico, Shares Fresh Batch of Dance Clips

Britney Spears is back at it, dancing through her latest drama -- sharing some new clips the day after she touched down in Mexico, fresh off her claim she’s moving there.

After her birthday Monday and amid her whirlwind trip, Britney’s giving her fans a taste of the familiar, serving up some of her eccentric dance moves.

Britney's all decked out in a revealing silver dress as she twirls, snaps, and strikes a series of poses. She even throws in a seductive walk away from the camera for some added allure.

The pop star's serving major eye contact and flashing that smile while vibing to Nine Inch Nails, making it clear she's having a blast during her Cabo getaway.

Despite what she posted on IG, Britney hasn’t actually moved to Mexico. Sources told us she was just saying quirky things online, and she’s actually on a solo birthday trip for a few days.

