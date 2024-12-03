Britney Spears Lands in Cabo on Same Day She Announces Move to Mexico

Britney Spears stayed true to her word -- well, kinda ... the pop icon landed in Cabo San Lucas on her birthday, the same day she announced she had moved to Mexico for good.

Check out these snaps of Britney beaming brighter than the Cabo sun Monday -- rocking a white trench coat and a stylish fedora as she strutted out of the airport, fully embracing her life's apparent new chapter.

Judging by these pics, Britney's already soaking up the good vibes from her fresh start South of the Border ... which she boldly declared on IG, on the same day, is all thanks to the cruel L.A. paps.

Sources tell TMZ ... Britney is on a solo birthday trip for a few days -- and is definitely not on the trip with friends, as has been reported elsewhere. Our sources say Brit is not moving ... she's just saying "quirky" things online.

Worth mentioning, the newly-turned 43-year-old also claimed in the same post she's 5 and about to start kindergarten.

Bizarre stuff? Absolutely -- but then again, it's Britney, and we're all used to her wild social media moments.