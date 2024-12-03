Britney Spears Says She's Now 5 Years Old and Attending Kindergarten, Video

Play video content

Britney Spears turned 43 on Monday but she claims in disturbing new Instagram videos that she's really 5 and moving to Mexico.

In the footage posted to her IG account, the troubled pop star starts off by talking about how the paparazzi put her on a plane with a mask over her face while carrying a torch given to her by a friend.

As if that wasn't bizarre enough ... Britney discussed her B-day, falsely stating that she turned 42 when she's actually 43, but that wasn't the worst part.

Brit went on to say she's only 5 and going to kindergarten and has even moved South of the Border because the paparazzi are cruel in the way they portray her.

Regarding the plane reference, Brit was photographed Monday heading to a private jet on a tarmac at an L.A.-area airport. She wore a long white trenchcoat with a black fedora and matching sunglasses and boots while holding a grill lighter to her lips.

As we reported ... Brit has had a rough time in recent years ... she just finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari and has been struggling with her mental health ever since a judge terminated her conservatorship in 2021.