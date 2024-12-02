Britney Spears Divorce Final from Sam Asghari as She Celebrates 43rd Birthday

Britney Spears is marking 2 milestones today ... it's her 43rd birthday, and she's officially single.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Britney's divorce from Sam Asghari became a done deal Monday.

Sam filed for divorce in August, 2023 after a rocky, 14-month marriage. TMZ broke the story ... Sam was sometimes on the receiving end of Britney's fury ... at times striking him and in one instance giving him a black eye while he slept.

As TMZ reported, the couple had a prenup that left Sam with virtually nothing. Britney paid his rent for a few months after he moved out, but that was about it. Sam left with his clothes and his truck.

Britney and Sam both moved on ... She was in an on-again-off-again tumultuous relationship with her landscaper, Paul Soliz -- there were allegations of overlap both in his relationship and hers.

As for Sam, he's now in a relationship with Brooke Irvine.