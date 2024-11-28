Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sam Asghari and GF Brooke Irvine Pack on PDA During Lunch Date

Sam Asghari and girlfriend Brooke Irvine are getting close for Thanksgiving ... by showing off a little PDA.

DOGGIE DATE
The 2 were snapped getting handsy while grabbing lunch at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood on Wednesday ... then a stroll with Sam's dog.

Brooke Irvine
While Sam has been coy when directly asked about Brooke ... they've been spotted a lot around L.A. -- and most recently in Vegas at a DJ Kaskade set.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Some have said Brooke looks eerily similar to Britney Spears, who Sam was married to for nearly 7 years ... before their high-profile split in August 2023.

They finalized their divorce in May 2024, citing in court docs "irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."

Hey, when a marriage door shuts, a dating window opens ... are we right??

