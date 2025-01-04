Britney Spears Shares Glimpse of Christmas Morning After Reunion With Son Jayden

Britney Spears shared another sweet moment of the holiday reunion with her son Jayden ... showing him unwrapping some gifts he got from his superstar mom.

Near a lavish Christmas tree, Jayden was seen holding up a black sweater, with Britney commenting, "Nice, nice, oh that is nice. Wow, that's really nice."

Still inspecting the clothing, Jayden gave thanks to his mom ... to which she responded, "You're welcome."

The short, but warm, video was captioned ... "Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days !!!"

Not long after the Jayden post, Brit shared a cute clip she found of a little girl talking into the camera, cracking jokes and being adorable ... captioned, "I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I’m actually serious !!!"

Britney previously posted a video of her reuniting with Jayden for the holidays ... with the caption, "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

As you know, Brit shares both Jayden and Sean with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who she divorced in 2007 after 3 years of marriage.

In November, TMZ confirmed Brit reconnected with Jayden in a face-to-face meeting, and our sources say Britney also shared a phone call with her sons so they could wish her a happy Mother's Day last year.

