Britney Spears' Personal Assistant Pitches Emma Roberts For Biopic Starring Role

Britney Spears has yet to name the leading lady for her biopic ... but those close to the pop star are already making suggestions.

Felicia Culotta, Britney's former longtime assistant and confidante, tells TMZ ... she's so happy to hear the singer's best-selling memoir, "The Woman in Me," is being made into a movie. As she's a significant character in the tell-all, she already has a couple of casting ideas ... for Britney AND herself.

For starters, she thinks Emma Roberts would be a stellar choice for Brit. Emma is best known for her work in the "American Horror Story" franchise ... but was once a singing child star on Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous," which parallels Britney's own roots on "The Mickey Mouse Club."

Felicia has zeroed in on who she wants to play her -- Drew Barrymore she says would nail it!

Emma and Drew aren't the only A-listers Felicia's putting out there ... she's certain Timothée Chalamet would make for a compelling Justin Timberlake. BTW, we agree.

Britney and Justin's relationship was a core part of the singer's memoir, as she detailed everything from the abortion she had at 19 to their emotional split. Felicia had a front-row seat to the drama -- she was with BS when she decided to take the abortion pills.

Per Felicia, this biopic could be an Oscar contender ... especially if Britney's many hits are laced through the flick.

As TMZ previously reported ... the big-screen adaptation of "The Woman in Me" is being directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt for Universal Pictures.