Britney Spears' Sons Want to Visit Jamie Spears After Years Apart

Britney Spears may not be interested in a reunion with her father, Jamie Spears, but the same doesn't go for her two teenage sons ... who are planning to visit their grandfather after years apart.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Britney and Kevin Federline's boys -- Sean Preston and Jayden -- have recently discussed going on a trip to visit their grandfather, who resides in Louisiana.

We're told the boys keep up with Jamie frequently ... and have phone calls with him at least once every 2 weeks. However, it's been years since SP and Jayden have actually seen Jamie in person.

In addition to Jamie, the boys will want to see their other relatives down in Louisiana. To be clear, this is all part of early discussions and there is not an exact timetable on when the trip will take place.

Jamie was also once at odds with Kevin, Sean Preston and Jayden ... with JS even being hit with a restraining order after one troubling incident with SP in 2019. However, sources tell us Kevin and Jamie now have a good relationship ... and they both want what's best for the boys.

We're told K-Fed and the boys made it a point to show Jamie some love after finding out about his serious medical issues in 2023 ... in which a massive infection led to his leg getting amputated.

It's unclear if Britney's aware of her sons' plans. We're guessing the visit may not sit well with Britney, who's been very vocal about her estrangement from Jamie.

Remember, after Britney's very public breakdown in 2007, JS stepped in and took control of his daughter's life by becoming her conservator. While the conservatorship was originally meant to be a temporary thing, it lasted for around 13 years before wrapping in November 2021.