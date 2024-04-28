Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Britney Spears Blasts Parents, Claims She May Never Get Justice

Britney Spears Blasts Family in Social Media Post ... No Justice, May Never Be

Britney Spears seems to be finally addressing the recent lawsuit with her family head-on ... blasting them for the hurt they caused her and saying she probably won't ever get justice.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram early Sunday morning ... posting a pic of herself only wearing a thong alongside a caption detailing the issues with her fam.

It's a long caption, but basically, she says her family hurt her and claims the two people who brought her up with lessons about right and wrong -- implying her mom Lynne and dad Jamie -- hurt her the worst and aren't paying for it.

Brit says she's never told them any of this to their faces ... saying she's messaged them through Instagram, but she's genuinely afraid to meet them in person these days.

BS ends her post on a sad note ... saying she wishes she could return to Louisiana -- presumably to visit with family -- but can't because her family "took my everything."

This all appears to be in reaction to the recent settlement between Britney and Jamie ... which has Brit paying her father's legal fees after her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, alleged Jamie mishandled and fleeced the estate while serving as conservator.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Britney's pissed about the settlement ... and, it seems this latest IG post backs that up.

Clearly, Britney's not keen on making up with her parents anytime soon ... adding to their already complicated dynamic.

