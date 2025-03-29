Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears Smolders in Tiny Red Thong and See-Through Lingerie

Britney Spears Heating Things Up in Tiny Red Thong and Lingerie ... Commenting on Biopic Casting???

Published | Updated
Britney Spears Fiery in Red Thong
Instagram / @britneyspears

Britney Spears did not leave much to the imagination in her latest Instagram post -- sporting a teeny tiny red thong ... and maybe even commenting on all her biopic casting rumors.

Brit changed it up Friday night when, instead of her usual dancing video, she posted a series of sexy shots in the thong and black lacy lingerie, with the caption ... "Definitely a character because that’s not me !!! But wait shit it does kinda look like me 🤔🤔🙄🙄 !!! Just kidding !!!"

britney spears instagram split
Instagram / @britneyspears

It's not entirely clear what she meant ... but perhaps she was commenting on the casting rumors of her upcoming biopic directed by "Wicked's" Jon M. Chu.

britney-spears-timeline
TMZ TIMELINE: BRITNEY SPEARS
TMZ.com

If the gossip is to be believed ... Sabrina Carpenter and Millie Bobby Brown are among the actresses being considered for the role -- that Brit herself has the final say over. Of course, no one really knows where the process is at this point.

030925_britney_spears_kal
LOVE THIS SONG

As for the new sexy snaps ... it's clear Britney has a new favorite spot in her house to make social posts ... 'cause she keeps heating things up in front of that huge fireplace!

Talk about smokin'!

