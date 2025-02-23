Paris Hilton Throws Star-Studded Birthday Party, Dances to Britney Spears

Play video content @parishilton/@brianziff/@diplo

Paris Hilton knows how to get a party jumping 'cause she brought the stars out in full force for her birthday.

The pad was covered from head-to-toe in pink decor including giant balloons, flowers, and #sliv signage ... if ya don't know, "sliving" is a term coined by Paris combining "slaying" and "living."

Guests arrived to a long pink carpet which led into a massive room decked out with more pink EVERYWHERE including big hearts with "PARIS" written in them.

The icon shared tons of footage from inside the celebration ... including video of her and a friend dancing on a table to her best friend, Britney Spears' song, "Work Bitch."

Another shot showed the stars all singing happy birthday to PH as she was presented a heart shaped birthday cake.