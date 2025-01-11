Paris Hilton Donates $100,000 to Families Impacted by L.A. Wildfires

Paris Hilton is forking over a nice chunk of change to help people impacted by the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

The socialite posted a message Friday to Instagram, guaranteeing she’ll donate $100,000 to support anyone who was displaced when their homes were burned to the ground. She'll also match up to an additional $100,000 from other contributors.

Furthermore, Paris says her heart is with those who not only lost their homes like she did, but also their most cherished possessions and sense of stability.

She noted she started the emergency fund through her nonprofit -- 11:11 Media Impact -- specifically to assist parents who no longer have a safe haven for their young kids ... highlighting that she, too, is a mom.

On Thursday, Paris returned to the scene of her heartbreak ... giving a tour of the charred remains of her Malibu house. She filmed a clip showing her walking through the still smoldering ruins -- posting it to Instagram on Thursday.

In the caption, Paris shared the pain of knowing all the beautiful memories she made with her family in the home were now gone, but she feels lucky her loved ones are alive and out of harm's way.