Paris Hilton's Ex-Fiancé Turns Himself in, Charged for Fighting with Cops

Chris Zylka -- the actor/model who was engaged to Paris Hilton -- has turned himself in to cops in Ohio after allegedly fighting off officers last week who attempted to arrest him.

A clerk at the Warren Municipal Court in Ohio tells TMZ ... Zylka surrendered Monday, and was charged with 2 felonies -- assault for elbowing an officer, and attempting to commit an offense by trying to break into a vehicle -- plus 3 misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and aggravated menacing.

As we reported last week ... police responded to a report of a man dressed in pajama pants trying to get into a woman's car in a busy intersection in Warren, Ohio. Even though it was about 32 degrees outside, the suspect was not wearing shoes or a shirt.

Play video content

Two detectives arrived on scene and found the suspect, later identified as Zylka, "foaming at the mouth" and apparently under the influence of drugs. When they attempted to arrest Zylka, he allegedly resisted ... body cam appeared to capture him rolling around on the ground with one of the cops, and exchanging blows.

The other detective fired his Taser, but struck his partner instead -- and it took a third detective to finally get Zylka in handcuffs. The body cam showed officers and paramedics holding him down, strapping him to a gurney and trying to get him into an ambulance as he violently resists. Police said paramedics administered Ketamine in order to calm him down.

But somehow, Zylka managed to escape -- possibly from the hospital, and an arrest warrant was issued.