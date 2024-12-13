Chris Zylka at Large After Fighting With Cops in Ohio, Caught on Body Cam

Play video content

Chris Zylka was involved in a violent encounter with Ohio police in a bizarre incident partially caught on body cam last week.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun trying to get into a car last week with a driver inside in a residential neighborhood of Warren, about an hour east of Cleveland. The assailant was wearing pajama pants, but no shirt or shoes -- in 32-degree weather, according to police.

The suspect, later identified as Zylka -- Paris Hilton's ex-fiancé -- was found jumping around in traffic in the middle of an intersection. Zylka had allegedly tried to get into a woman's car and had been trying to break the window, police said.

Two detectives arrived in an unmarked vehicle with police lights rolling -- and Zylka allegedly pointed a cell phone at them as if he was threatening them with a handgun. He was foaming at the mouth and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to the police report.

The two detectives ordered him to his knees, and he complied, but as they attempted to cuff him, he tensed up and resisted -- they got one wrist cuffed, but then he started fighting.

Zylka and one of the detectives rolled around and exchanged blows, according to the report -- and the other detective deployed his Taser, but it struck the detective fighting with Zylka, shocking him instead. The shocked detective fighting with Zylka then deployed his own Taser, twice, into Zylka's leg, but it did not seem to affect him, police said.

A third detective arrived at the scene, and together they were able to subdue and handcuff Zylka. He allegedly continued to resist.

Body cam video from the scene, obtained by local station WKBN-TV, shows Zylka on the ground with a bloody nose -- he's seen struggling with officers and paramedics as they strap him onto a gurney next to an ambulance. Police said arriving paramedics administered ketamine to Zylka to calm him.

Zylka has been charged with felonious assault on police -- the police report notes personal weapons included "hands, feet, fist, teeth, etc."

A Warren Police Dept. spokesperson tells TMZ ... Zylka is no longer in custody. They're not saying how or when he got free, but they confirm there's a warrant out for his arrest.